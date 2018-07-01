California's County, Pawnee wildfires expand, evacuations issued

July 1 (UPI) -- A pair of wildfires in California continued to grow Sunday, prompting more evacuations throughout the state.

The so-called County Fire in Sacramento's Yolo County burned 22,000 acres as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire prompted mandatory evacuations north of Highway 128, south of County Road 23, east of Berryessa Knoxville Road and west of County Road 89.

An evacuation order was also issued for south of County Road 81 and west of County Road 85.

An evacuation center has been established at Rumsey Grange Hall, California's KGO reported.

The fire crossed over Yolo and Napa county lines and sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City.

A total of 110 fire engines and 29 fire crews worked to contain the blaze amid high temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity.

The Pawnee fire also grew to 14,150 acres in Lake County west of Sacramento on Sunday, Cal Fire said the blaze was 73 percent contained.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for the Double Eagle subdivision on Saturday night. Evacuation advisories were also issued for the area between Highway 20 and Morgan Valley Road, Sky High Ridge Road and the Lake County line, Mule Skinner Road to Highway 20 and Walker Ridge Road to Highway 20.

Since the blaze began it has destroyed 22 structures and threatened 50 more.

No deaths or injuries have been reported as a result of either wildfire.