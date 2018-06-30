Virginia GOP chairman John Whitbeck to resign

June 30 (UPI) -- After serving more than three years in his post, John Whitbeck, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, is resigning effective July 21.

Whitbeck issued a statement Saturday on social media, which did not give a reason for his departure.

The GOP chairman' resignation comes just weeks after Corey Stewart, a controversial Republican who is a defender of the Confederate flag, won the GOP primary.

"I am proud we have operated the party in a fiscally responsible and fiscally healthy manner consistently for years now. We have been passionate about bringing our message to new communities and growing the party with new voters," Whitbeck wrote.

"I have had the opportunity to travel all around our beautiful commonwealth, see places I never would have traveled, met people I never would have known, and learn things about myself and my party I never would have learned," the chairman continued.

Whitbeck said he started the job "with a message of party unity being the key to our success. I will end the job the same way."

In November, Stewart will face Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., picked by Hillary Clinton to be her vice president.