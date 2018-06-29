Home / Top News / U.S. News

Volcanic summit collapse creates 5.2-magnitude shake in Hawaii

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  June 29, 2018 at 4:00 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

June 29 (UPI) -- A collapse at the summit of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano on Friday created an explosion equivalent to a 5.2-magnitude earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The agency said the event created an ash-poor plume about 500 feet into the air. Seismic activity near the volcano has been regular since early May when eruptions first began.

"Following the explosion at the summit, the seismicity will sharply drop off, and then gradually begin to build up as we approach the next summit explosion," Alex Demas, of the USGS, told Hawaii News Now.

"So as long as the summit explosions continue, there likely will be earthquakes and ground shaking associated with the explosion."

The USGS' Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said Fissure 8 is releasing spatter and causing lava flows into the Kapoho Beach Lots and ocean. The spatter is creating Pele's hair, lightweight, volcanic glass fragments downwind of the fissure.

The Hawai'i County Civil Defense said gas emissions from the fissure were "very high."

Since the volcanic activity began in April, lava has destroyed 657 homes, mostly in the Leilani Estates and Vacationland neighborhoods. Some 1,600 households on the Big Island have registered to receive aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Police: Gazette gunman blocked exit to 'kill as many as he could' Police: Gazette gunman blocked exit to 'kill as many as he could'
Justice Department charges 601 in healthcare fraud, opioid probe Justice Department charges 601 in healthcare fraud, opioid probe
Irish beer-maker Guinness to open first U.S. brewery in 64 years Irish beer-maker Guinness to open first U.S. brewery in 64 years
Favorites emerge from Trump's candidates for Supreme Court vacancy Favorites emerge from Trump's candidates for Supreme Court vacancy
Police arrest 575 at Capitol Hill immigration protests Police arrest 575 at Capitol Hill immigration protests