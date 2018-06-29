Democrats choose Seema Nanda as next CEO

June 29 (UPI) -- Seema Nanda has been chosen as the next CEO of the Democratic National Committee, the party said in a statement Friday.

Nanda will become the first Asian-American to head the DNC in recent memory and is set to start in her new role next month.

"This position is the opportunity of a lifetime, for which I am incredibly honored and humbled," Nanda said.

"People are hurting all across our country," she added. "And I believe that Democrats are offering the positive solutions so desperately-needed right now -- solutions forged by the strength of our diversity, the rigor of our ideas, and the decency of our values."

Nanda was chosen after a five-month search for a new chief to replace Mary Beth Cahill, who will stay in the post through the transition and as the Democrats head into the 2018 midterms.

"If there's anything I've learned during my search for a permanent CEO, there's no shortage of qualified and passionate leaders in our party," Cahill said. "Seema undoubtedly fits the bill."

Nanda's appointment comes as Democrats are trying to create a "blue wave" to take back control of the House and Senate from Republicans in November's elections.

Nanda was executive vice president and chief operating officer at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Before that, she was chief of staff to then-Labor Secretary Tom Perez in the Obama administration.

Perez said he's "beyond excited" about Nanda joining Democratic leadership.

"As we head toward such a crucial election, I'm one hundred percent certain that Seema's leadership will help the DNC capitalize on the unprecedented grassroots energy and enthusiasm surging throughout the country," Perez said.

Nanda is a graduate of Boston College Law School and Brown University and a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association.