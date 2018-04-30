Arizona Tinder Fire burns over 8,600 acres

April 30 (UPI) -- A Tinder Fire in Arizona on Monday grew to over 8,600 acres, from 500 acres the day before, after residents had been evacuated and structures damaged, officials said.

Crews faced windy and dry conditions that could lead to continued rapid growth of the fire in northern Arizona on Monday, AZCentral.com reported.

"There is a potential for very active to extreme fire behavior with rapid rates of spread and moderate to long range spotting through the day,'' the Incident Information System for the Coconino National Forest in Arizona reported.

The fire sparked Friday near Clint's Well forced the evacuation of several small communities, but it's unknown how many residents were in town at that time, AZCentral.com

More than 500 firefighters are working with other emergency personnel and five helicopters to contain the fire.