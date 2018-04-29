At least three killed, eight injured in New York house fire

April 29 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and eight more were injured in a fire at a home in New York late Saturday night.

An 87-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were pronounced dead at local hospitals following the three-alarm blaze in Queens Village.

The fire burned through the first and second floors of a two-story home and it took firefighters about 2 1/2 hours to put it out.

Three more people were in critical condition, including an 8-year-old child and five other people, including a 6-year-old, were in stable condition, according to the New York Police Department.

The New York Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze, but it isn't considered suspicious.