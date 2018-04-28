White House: No evidence Ronny Jackson crashed car

April 28 (UPI) -- After Dr. Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs amid claims of improper conduct on the job, the White House argues officials haven't found evidence indicating one of the most serious allegations ever happened.

A document of testimony from current and past colleagues released by Democratic lawmakers included the allegation that the White House physician once "wrecked a government vehicle" after he got drunk at a Secret Service going-away party.

After officials reviewed Jackson's vehicle records, the White House said there's no evidence that incident took place, according to a Washington Post report. A records search only turned up evidence of a fender bender when Jackson was rear-ended, a broken mirror on Jackson's car when a bus side-swiped him and a road-rage incident when someone punched through a window on the doctor's car, according to the New York Times.

The White House criticized Sen. Jon Tester, the Democrat who approved the document's release.

"Sen. Jon Tester engaged in character assassination against a decorated rear admiral in the United States Navy, and he didn't have a shred of evidence to back it up," deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah said.

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning the Secret Service can't confirm Jackson crashed the car after the party. He suggested the claims will hurt Tester's re-election bid, saying the "great people of Montana will not stand for this kind of slander when talking of a great human being. Admiral Jackson is the kind of man that those in Montana would most respect and admire, and now, for no reason whatsoever, his reputation has been shattered."

The document also included allegations that Jackson excessively drank on the job, irresponsibly prescribed medicine and created a toxic work environment. Jackson previously served as physician for former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

He's denied the accusations in the document, but withdrew his nomination to lead the VA on Thursday.