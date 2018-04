April 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at a rally in Washington, Michigan on Saturday as reporters gather in Washington, D.C. for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

This is the second time president has hosted a competing event during the annual Washington gala, where press and politicians gather in formal attire for some comedic roasting, often poking fun at the sitting president.

The event was set for 7 p.m. EDT.