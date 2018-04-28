Trump touts accomplishments at Michigan rally

April 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump bragged to supporters at a rally in Washington Township, Michigan on Saturday about his economic and diplomatic accomplishments and took aim at the media and the Democrats.

This is the second time the president has hosted a competing event during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a gala where press and politicians gather in formal attire for some comedic roasting, often poking fun at the sitting president.

Trump kicked off the night making a jab at the correspondents' dinner and bashing the media, which continued throughout the rally.

"You may have heard that I was invited to another event tonight," Trump said.

The president said the media "are very dishonest people, many of them. They are very, very dishonest people. ... Fake news. Very dishonest," Trump said. "They don't have sources. The sources don't exist in many cases."

The president spoke about immigration, blaming the Democrats for current immigration laws and mentioned the migrant caravan crossing the US-Mexico border.

"Are you watching that mess that's going on right now with the caravan coming up?" Trump asked. "We have the worst laws anywhere in the word."

On Thursday the Trump administration warned of arrests if any of the immigrants from Central America enter the country illegally. The group arrived Wednesday at the U.S.-Mexico border and are expected to seek asylum in the United States.

The president also urged people to get to the poles in November.

"The Democrats don't care about our military. They don't, and they don't care about our borders, and I don't think they care much about crime," Trump said. "Nancy Pelosi and her gang -- they've got to be voted out of office. They've got to be voted out of office."

Trump brought up Dr. Ronny Jackson withdrawing his nomination to lead Veterans Affairs after allegations of misconduct surfaced.

Trump mimicked the tone he used earlier Saturday when he tweeted Sen. Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, is "dishonest and sick," calling for the Montana senator to resign over his opposition to Jackson's nomination.

"I know things about Tester that I could say ... and if I said them, he'd never be elected again," Trump said.

On North Korea, Trump said that "peace is going to keep us out of nuclear war," and mentioned he would meet with President Kim Jong Un within the next three to four weeks.

When Trump switched the topic to former FBI Director James Comey, he told the crowd, "I did you a great favor when I fired this guy."

"Watch the way he lies. It's the most incredible thing. Comey's a liar and a leaker," the president said.

Last week, Comey blasted Trump in a televised interview, in which he called the commander in-chief "unfit" for the White House.

Trump praised rapper Kanye West, who sent out several tweets earlier this week praising the president.

"Kanye West gets it. He gets it, Trump said. "When he sees that African-American unemployment is the lowest in history. You know, people are watching. That's a very important thing he's done for his legacy."