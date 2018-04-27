Watch live: Trump, Germany's Merkel hold joint news conference

April 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are scheduled to hold a joint news conference Friday after a White House meeting.

They were set to answer questions at 1:50 p.m. EDT in the East Room.

Trump touted his "really great relationship" with Merkel and congratulated her on her recent victory in the German parliamentary election.

Merkel is the second European leader to visit the White House this week, and may pressure Trump to keep the United States in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action -- or Iran nuclear deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited earlier in the week and urged Trump not to pull out of the deal ahead of a May 12 deadline. After multiple days of talks, Macron told reporters he wasn't optimistic that the United States would stay in the deal.

"My view -- I don't know what your president will decide -- is that he will get rid of this deal on his own, for domestic reasons," he said, adding it would be a "big risk" and "very insane in the medium to long-term" to pull out of the accord.

Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium, cut its stockpile of low-enriched uranium and reduce its number of gas centrifuges. Some of the restrictions on Iran are scheduled to be lifted after 10 and 15 years.