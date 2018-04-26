Home / Top News / U.S. News

Sheriff gets no-confidence vote after Parkland, Fla., shooting

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  April 26, 2018 at 5:42 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- A group of deputies on Thursday said they have no confidence in Sheriff Scott Israel more than two months after a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., brought scrutiny to his leadership.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association voted 534-94 that they had no confidence in Israel. The organization's president, Jeff Bell, said he planned to ask Florida Gov. Rick Scott to replace the sheriff "with somebody who is capable of amazing leadership."

Israel called the vote "inconsequential" and said it was designed to extort a 6.5 percent pay raise from the sheriff's office.

"Those who purportedly voted in this straw ballot reflect only a small number of the 5,400 BSO employees. The unions representing the vast majority of our employees solidly support the leadership of this agency," he said.

"I am accountable to the citizens of Broward County," Israel added. "My job is to continue to do the job I was elected to do, which is to ensure the safety of Broward County's 1.9 million residents.

The vote was called over the way the sheriff's office responded to the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

Israel ordered an internal affairs investigation in the wake of the shooting because school resource officer Scot Peterson -- a member of the sheriff's office -- never went inside the school building after former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire. Other deputies who responded to the shooting also didn't enter the building while they believed Cruz to still be inside.

The department also came under fire for failing to act on tips and warnings about Cruz in the years before the shooting.

Seventy-four members of the Florida House sent Scott a letter in February asking him to suspend Israel over his alleged leadership failures. The governor launched an investigation helmed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
HRW: Saudi Arabia executed 24 people for drug crimes this year HRW: Saudi Arabia executed 24 people for drug crimes this year
45 indicted in fentanyl trafficking organization 45 indicted in fentanyl trafficking organization
U.S. warns of arrests as migrant caravan reaches border U.S. warns of arrests as migrant caravan reaches border
EPA chief Pruitt to lawmakers: 'I have nothing to hide' EPA chief Pruitt to lawmakers: 'I have nothing to hide'
Bill Cosby convicted of sexual assault Bill Cosby convicted of sexual assault