Watch live: French president Macron addresses U.S. Congress

April 25 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

The address is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Macron's speech will coincide with the 58th anniversary of former French President Charles de Gaulle's address to a joint session of Congress.

The French president's address to Congress comes after he spent two days with Trump tackling a slew of policy issues, including the Iran nuclear deal, the Syrian civil war and Russian aggression.

Macron arrived in Washington on Monday, accompanied by French first lady Brigitte Macron.

The Trump administration's first state visit included a visit to Mount Vernon, where Trump, first lady Melania Trump and the Macrons had a private dinner and visited the grave of former President George Washington.

Earlier Monday, the four planted a tree gifted by the Macrons on the South Lawn of the White House.

Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted their first state dinner for Macron and his wife.

During the dinner, Trump toasted the "nearly two-and-a-half centuries of friendship" between the United States and France.