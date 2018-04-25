Watch: Sarah Sanders holds White House news briefing

April 25 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing Wednesday.

She is scheduled to answer questions at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Sanders is likely to be asked about President Donald Trump's views on the Iran deal following his state visit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron was a guest of the Trumps at the White House for a state dinner Tuesday night and addressed a joint session of Congress Wednesday.

Sanders may also be asked about the first day of arguments in the Supreme Court on the president's travel ban.

The high court appeared to back the idea that Trump can unilaterally block U.S. entry for migrants of five largely Muslim countries.

Sanders could also comment on Tuesday's special House election in Arizona, where Republican Debbie Lesko narrowly defeated Democrat Hiral Tipirneni.