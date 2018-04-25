Google Gmail gets new look, disappearing messages, 'nudging'

April 25 (UPI) -- Google unveiled major changes Wednesday to its email platform Gmail, which is the world's most popular service.

The new version of Gmail sports a new design and other features -- like disappearing messages, snoozing and priority capabilities and some productivity tweaks like a calendar and tasks panel.

The changes mark Gmail's first major revamp since 2011.

Jacob Bank, lead product manager for Gmail, told the Verge Google's redesign was done to make people "safer and more productive."

As part of the plan, Google revealed a "confidential mode" -- which allows users to remove the option to forward, copy, download or print messages. Gmail users can also use the mode to make a message expire after a certain period of time.

Gmail will notify users of important messages to help them "stay focused without interruption" and warn of potential risks.

Google said to help boost productivity, Gmail will now "nudge" users to follow up and respond to messages by sending quick reminders that will appear next to the emails.

A new side panel will include access to Google's calendar -- and a new stand-alone Tasks mobile app is also available.

"Smart" replies on desktops will also suggest messages so users don't have to type.

"Gmail's new easy-to-use interface and built-in intelligence enable our employees to collaborate faster and smarter," Jo-ann Olsovsky, executive vice president and chief information officer of Salesforce, said of the redesign.

Google said it doesn't scan Gmail messages for advertising purposes.

The changes to Gmail, which has more than 1.4 billion users each month, will roll out over the next few weeks. Users will be able to opt in for the new look by selecting "Try the new Gmail" under settings, once it's available.