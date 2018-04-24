Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Trump, Macron speak at joint news conference

By Sara Shayanian  |  April 24, 2018 at 8:37 AM
| License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to give a joint news conference Tuesday during day two of the official state visit.

The two are scheduled to speak at 11:45 a.m. EST.

Trump and Macron might discuss the 2015 Iran nuclear deal -- a deal in which Macron is likely to push Trump to stick with -- along with trade tariffs and Syria.

Macron arrived in Washington Monday, accompanied by French first lady Brigitte Macron.

The Trump administration's first state visit started with a visit to Mount Vernon, where Trump, first lady Melania Trump and the Macrons had a private dinner and visited the grave of former President George Washington.

Earlier Monday, the four planted a tree gifted by the Macrons, on the South Lawn of the White House.

