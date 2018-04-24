Ex-FBI head Comey tops 600,000 sales in book's first week

April 24 (UPI) -- More than 600,000 copies of former FBI Director James Comey's memoir were sold in its first week, publisher MacMillan's Flatiron Books said.

The disclosure comes amid Comey's press tour promoting his book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership. The ex-FBI head has appeared on ABC's "20/20," and segments on national news networks to speak about his time as FBI director.

Hillary' Clinton's memoir, What Happened?, sold 300,000 copies in its first week, the New York Times reported.

Comey's book sales were also higher in its first week than Michael Wolff's book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which sold 200,000 hardcover copies in its first week of sale, the Times reported based on figures from NPD Bookscan, which tracks 85 percent of print sales.

Comey will appear next on a town hall hosted by CNN and moderated by Anderson Cooper on Wednesday and on Thursday he will be interviewed in a Fox News "Special Report" with Bret Baier.