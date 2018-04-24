Dallas police hunt for gunman who shot two officers

April 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Dallas are searching for a gunman who shot and critically injured two police officers Tuesday.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed two officers and a civilian loss prevention officer, who worked at the store, were shot. The two officers were helping an off-duty officer serve a warrant at a Home Depot, when they were shot by the suspect, WFAA-TV in Dallas reported.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall identified 29-year-old Armando Juarez as a person of interest. Hall said Juarez left the location in a white pickup truck and police believe he is armed.

A male officer, 27 was shot in the head and a female officer was shot in the face. The condition of the civilian, a Home Depot employee, was unknown.

More than a dozen police cars and a police search dog were on the scene and searching for the suspect.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also tweeted it was responding to the incident.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted condolences to the victims following the shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with [Dallas Police Department] and the two officers shot and critically wounded. Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served," he wrote.