Amazon launches 'in-vehicle' delivery in 37 U.S. markets

April 24 (UPI) -- Online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday it will begin offering in-vehicle delivery service.

The company announced a partnership with General Motors and Volvo for the new service, to start in 37 U.S. markets.

"Get your Amazon packages securely delivered right into your vehicle parked at home, at work," the company said.

To use the new delivery, customers must download the Amazon Key mobile app and link it to their vehicle. The service will be available at checkout, Amazon said, which is free to Prime members.

In-vehicle delivery is an expansion of the Amazon Key program -- which launched last year to allow drivers to drop off packages inside customers' homes.

Key includes a "smart lock" for customers' doors, so they can be opened by the courier and a security camera. It currently costs about $220.

Amazon said more cities will soon be added to receive in-vehicle delivery.