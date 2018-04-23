Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Sarah Sanders holds White House news briefing

By Sara Shayanian  |  April 23, 2018 at 12:32 PM
April 23 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing Monday.

She was set to answer questions at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Sanders is likely to discuss French President Emmanuel Macron's visit Monday -- the first state visit for President Donald Trump's administration.

The press secretary may also answer questions about the Democrats' opposition to President Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

Sanders may also face questions about the Iran Nuclear Deal and the upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

