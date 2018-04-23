Watch live: Sarah Sanders holds White House news briefing

April 23 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing Monday.

She was set to answer questions at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Sanders is likely to discuss French President Emmanuel Macron's visit Monday -- the first state visit for President Donald Trump's administration.

The press secretary may also answer questions about the Democrats' opposition to President Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

Sanders may also face questions about the Iran Nuclear Deal and the upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.