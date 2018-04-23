Home / Top News / U.S. News

Texas man gets 50 years for stealing $1.2M worth of fajitas

By Daniel Uria  |  April 23, 2018 at 7:55 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 23 (UPI) -- A former Texas juvenile center employee who stole $1.2 million worth of fajitas was sentenced to 50 years in prison for theft by a public servant.

Visiting State District Judge J. Manuel Banales ordered the 50-year sentence for Gilberto Escamilla, who admitted to using taxpayer money to buy fajita meat and sell it for profit while working as a purchaser for Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center.

An audit report revealed Escamilla managed to shave $1,251,578 from food purchases for 9 years undetected.

Escamilla was arrested in 2017 after $800 worth of fajitas, which the facility doesn't serve, were delivered while he was away from work at a doctor's appointment.

"It was selfish. It started small and got bigger and out of control," Escamilla said in his testimony. "It got to the point where I couldn't control it anymore."

Cameron County Assistant District Attorney Peter Gilman asked Banales to issue the lengthy sentence to prevent other public servants from committing similar acts.

"We feel a strong message should be sent," Gilman said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Peruvian mob lynches Canadian suspected of killing shaman Peruvian mob lynches Canadian suspected of killing shaman
Waffle House shooting suspect jailed on criminal homicide charges Waffle House shooting suspect jailed on criminal homicide charges
Ex-Liberian warlord living in U.S. sentenced to 30 years for immigration fraud Ex-Liberian warlord living in U.S. sentenced to 30 years for immigration fraud
From Vietnam to Afghanistan: A U.S. veteran's four decades of duty From Vietnam to Afghanistan: A U.S. veteran's four decades of duty
Police use stun gun on American Airlines flight after altercation Police use stun gun on American Airlines flight after altercation