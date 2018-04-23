Police use stun gun on American Airlines flight after altercation

April 23 (UPI) -- Police used a stun gun to control a man on an American Airlines plane over the weekend, later arresting him for what officials said was inappropriate behavior.

The airline said in a statement a "disagreement" between two passengers occurred on Flight 2446 as it prepared to leave Miami for Chicago.

Prior to takeoff, the boyfriend of a woman on board told authorities the man began touching her. American said it followed proper procedure by emptying the plane of passengers, who returned to the terminal.

Officials said during the process, a fight broke out between the two passengers. Miami-Dade police entered the aircraft and the man was zapped with a stun gun when authorities say he "became combative with the officers."

Video from a passenger, verified by the airline, shows the man asking why he was being removed.

"Well, you just assaulted a lady, for one," a voice from behind the camera says.

Officials said the man also reached for an officer's handgun during the altercation, and kicked out the rear window of a police vehicle after he was removed from the plane. He was charged with charged with battery, depriving and officer of a firearm, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

The flight, scheduled to depart at 9:30 p.m., left Miami an hour later.