Police: Tennessee gunman has stayed out of sight amid manhunt

April 23 (UPI) -- Authorities involved in a massive manhunt Monday said the gunman who shot four people dead at a Tennessee waffle house over the weekend could be anywhere -- and could still be armed.

Travis Reinking, 29, is accused of opening fire on the Nashville restaurant Sunday with an AR-15.

Police say more than 80 officers are searching for Reinking with the help of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the FBI, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Reinking was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list, with a $2,500 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest.

"He's murdered four times with no apparent reason and no apparent motive. So we're very concerned," Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said.

On Sunday, Nashville police tweeted that Reinking was seen in a wood line near the restaurant. He was spotted wearing black pants and no shirt.

"It is presently presumed that Reinking went to the apartment after the shooting, put on a pair of pants, and again fled," Nashville authorities said in a statement. "A witness reported seeing a shirtless man matching his description in a wood line behind the apartment. MNPD officers and federal authorities are now working to determine Reinking's whereabouts."

Authorities said early Monday no credible sightings of Reinking were reported overnight.

Nashville schools will follow "lock-out" procedures Monday until police notify education authorities that the suspect is no longer in the area, Metro Nashville Public Schools said on Facebook. A "lock-out" means no guests or visitors are allowed inside school buildings.

Nashville authorities identified the victims of the shooting as employee Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; Deebony Groves, 21; and Akilah Dasilva, 23.

Shanita Waggoner, 21, Sharita Henderson, 24, were wounded by gunfire and are being treated at Vanderbilt Hospital.

Witnesses of the shooting said Reinking sat in his car watching people at the restaurant before he entered and began shooting.

"He did not say anything," witness Chuck Cordero told the Tennessean. "He pulled up, got out of his car and was all business."

James Shaw Jr., 29, is credited with saving several lives for tackling Reinking, disarming him and throwing the assault rifle over a counter.

Reinking was arrested by U.S. Secret Service agents last year for being in a "restricted area" near the White House. Following the arrest, his Illinois firearms authorization was revoked and local Illinois police had seized four weapons -- including the AR-15 used in Sunday's shooting.

Police believe Reinking's father claimed the weapons after they were confiscated and returned them to his son.

Aaron also said Reinking may still be in possession of two weapons, including a hunting rifle and a handgun.