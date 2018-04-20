Trump will not attend Barbara Bush funeral 'out of respect' for family

April 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will not attend the funeral services of Barbara Bush, mother of former President George W. Bush and first lady to former President George H.W. Bush.

"First Lady Melania Trump will attend the memorial service for Barbara Bush this Saturday on behalf of the First Family," a Whitehouse spokesperson said. "To avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service, President Trump will not attend."

The former first lady died Tuesday at age 92. She had been in and out of the hospital over the past year for treatment for congestive heart failure, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Bush will lay in repose in Houston on Friday in a ceremony open to the public. Her friends and family will attend a private service Saturday.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will attend the funeral, as will former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Trump and the first lady offered condolences to the Bush family via a statement that praised Barbara Bush, particularly for her family and literacy advocacy efforts.

"As a wife, mother, grandmother, military spouse, and former First Lady, Mrs. Bush was an advocate of the American family," according to the statement. "She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well."