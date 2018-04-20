Comey memos detail talks with Trump about loyalty, Russia

April 20 (UPI) -- Newly released memos from former FBI Director James Comey describe a number of claims about President Donald Trump -- involving Russian prostitutes, demands for loyalty and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The documents, 15 pages of declassified material that was turned over to Congress on Thursday, detail Comey's recollections of conversations with the president -- who said he had "serious reservations" about Flynn, and told Comey, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this [Russia investigation] go, to letting Flynn go."

Comey said previously he had described interactions with the president between January and May of last year, before Trump fired him.

More than once, the memos mention, Trump expected loyalty from Comey.

In one memo, Comey said Trump told him, "lots of people want [the FBI director] job."

According to the notes, Trump said he thought highly of Comey but said he would understand if he wanted to walk away from the job.

Another memo describes a discussion about the Trump dossier, and purported tapes Russians had indicating Trump and prostitutes at a suite at Moscow's Ritz Carlton in 2013. Trump interjected, "there were not prostitutes, there were never prostitutes," Comey's memos say, adding that he was the kind of guy that did not need to "go there."

In his notes, Comey also mentions Trump saying Russian President Vladimir Putin had told him Russia has "some of the most beautiful hookers in the world."

According to the memos, Trump at least twice brought up "the golden showers thing" and asked Comey to investigate to prove it was a lie -- with the president saying he was concerned there was a small chance his wife thought it was true.

RELATED Justice Department delivers Comey memos to Congress

Trump also spoke about news media, saying he did not mock a disabled reporter -- and told Comey he was "eager to find leakers and would like to nail one to the door as a message."

"They spend a couple days in jail, make a new friend, and they are ready to talk," Trump said, according to the notes.

Trump fired back on Twitter Friday.

"James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?"

The president also called Comey a liar and criticized his new memoir.

"So General Michael Flynn's life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don't think so!"