1 wounded, suspect in custody in Florida high school shooting

By Sara Shayanian  |  April 20, 2018 at 10:19 AM
April 20 (UPI) -- One person was injured Friday in a shooting at a high school in central Florida, authorities said.

Officials said the injured student was shot in the ankle at Forest High School in Ocala, Fla. The suspected shooter was arrested.

Parent Tom Johnson said his son called to tell him they were ordered to stay on the ground.

"[School violence] has made its way home," he said. "These are our babies. We need to protect them."

The Marion County Sheriff's Office asked residents to avoid the area near the high school.

All schools in Marion County were put on "code yellow." Law enforcement agencies, including the Ocala Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol and FBI, responded to the shooting.

The shooting occurred on a day thousands of students planned to participate in a national walkout to demand greater gun control, on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.

Tom Johnson
