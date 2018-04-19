Two Florida deputies shot, killed through restaurant window

April 19 (UPI) -- A gunman shot and killed two Florida deputies while they were eating at a Chinese restaurant Thursday, the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office said.

The officers died while at the Ace China restaurant in downtown Trenton, Fla., at around 3 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, a suspect walked up to the restaurant and shot both deputies through the window.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz identified the two officers as Noel Ramirez, 30, and Taylor Lindsey, 25.

"They were men of integrity. They were God-fearing, and they loved what they did. They gave their lives so we can all be safe. They just wanted to get something to eat. They just wanted to do their jobs," he said during a news conference Thursday evening. "I'm proud to have been their sheriff."

Fellow deputies responded to the scene after the shooting and found the shooter dead outside the building, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said.

"At this point, it remains an active criminal investigation with no apparent motive or indications as to why this tragedy occurred," the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said. "Sheriff Bobby Schultz has been on scene throughout the afternoon with his deputies and their families, notifying additional loved ones."

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office urged citizens to avoid the area near the restaurant, adding no suspects are at large.

U.S. President Donald Trump offered condolences to the two deputies on Twitter Thursday.

"My thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the families, friends and colleagues of the two [Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office] deputies (HEROES) who lost their lives in the line of duty today," Trump Wrote