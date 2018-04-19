Tammy Duckworth's newborn becomes first baby to attend Senate vote

April 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Tammy Duckworth's newborn daughter became the first baby to appear on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon.

Duckworth shared a photo to Instagram chronicling the process of choosing 10-day-old Maile Pearl Bowlsbey's outfit for her historic visit to the Senate as the Illinois Democrat returned from maternity leave to vote on the confirmation of Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Okla., as NASA administrator.

"I may have to vote today, so Maile's outfit is prepped. I made sure she has a jacket so she doesn't violate the Senate floor dress code (which requires blazers)," Duckworth wrote. "I'm not sure what the policy is on duckling onesies, but I think we're ready."

Duckworth believed she may be needed to cast the deciding vote to block the confirmation of Birdenstine, who was ultimately approved by a 50-49 vote along party lines.

"It meant so much to be able to cast the vote as a mom and be able to do my job and take care of my baby at the same time," she said after the vote, according to NBC News.

Prior to the vote she thanked Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who approved the Senate to vote on a rule change allowing newborns on the Senate floor.

The Senate unanimously agreed Wednesday to allow all Senators to bring their infant children onto the Senate floor.

Duckworth proposed the change after she became the first sitting U.S. senator to give birth earlier this month.