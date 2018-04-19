Giuliani joins Trump's legal team

April 19 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is joining President Donald Trump's personal legal team, the president's legal team announced Thursday.

Trump's legal counsel, , announced the move in a statement Thursday.

"The president said, 'Rudy is great. He has been my friend for a long time and wants to get this matter quickly resolved for the good of the country,'" Trump's legal counsel, Jay Sekulow, said according to Newsday.

Giuliani said the appointment was "an honor."

Trump added two more federal prosecutors to his legal team -- Serene Raskin and Marty Raskin.

"Jane and Marty are highly respected ... with decades of experience," Sekulow said, according to USA Today. "They have a nationwide practice and reputation for excellence and integrity."

The additions come nearly one month after the resignation of John Dowd, the former personal attorney to Trump for matters relating to the special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.