Comey faces hecklers at NYC book signing event

By Ed Adamczyk Contact the Author   |  April 19, 2018 at 12:44 PM
April 19 (UPI) -- Former FBI Director James Comey faced two hecklers during an appearance promoting his new book at a New York City bookstore.

Comey's memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, is critical of President Donald Trump and his administration. At a book signing event at a Barnes & Noble store in New York City Wednesday, the former FBI chief was questioned by attendees.

"What we face today is a situation where lying has become so normal that when I wake up in the morning and see the president of the United States has called for my imprisonment, I actually shrug," the former bureau chief said. "And then I stop myself and say, 'Wait a minute, that shrug means you're becoming numb to something that is not okay, that is not normal.'"

Comey spoke for about 20 minutes before taking questions.

During the question period, a heckler shouted that Comey should be prosecuted. As she was removed by security guards, another unfurled a banner and shouted about fascism before she, too, was removed.

The women were identified as a conservative journalist Laura Loomer and a "new Communism" advocate Sunsara Taylor.

Loomer videotaped her heckling of Comey.

Comey also visited television programs to defend his book, including The View and Late Night with Stephen Colbert.

