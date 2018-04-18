Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Trump, Abe hold joint news conference

By UPI Staff  |  April 18, 2018 at 3:27 PM
April 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were scheduled to hold a joint news conference Wednesday evening after a series of bilateral meetings in Florida.

The event was set to take place at 5 p.m. EDT at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

After the first meeting Tuesday evening, the two leaders said they discussed talks with North Korea to end the country's nuclear program. They also planned to talk about trade, specifically Trump's interest in renegotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

