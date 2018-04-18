Top bump stock manufacturer to stop sales next month

April 18 (UPI) -- Slide Fire Solutions, a top manufacturer of the bump stock accessory used to make semi-automatic weapons fire quicker, announced it will stop selling the product next month.

In a message on its website, the company said it would stop taking orders for its products and shut down its website at midnight May 20. All orders placed before then will be processed and shipped.

Investigators of the Las Vegas mass shooting on Oct. 1 said the shooter, Stephen Paddock, used bump stocks when he killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others. Days after the shooting, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of victims' families against Slide Fire Solutions and other bump stock manufacturers. The case is still pending.

Investigators didn't say whether Paddock used Slide Fire Solutions bump stocks, but the company says it is the original manufacturer of the device.

Last month, the bump stock industry took another hit when President Donald Trump announced the Justice Department would seek a ban on the devices.

"We will BAN all devices that turn legal weapons into illegal machine guns," Trump tweeted.

Avery Gardiner, co-president of the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, called Slide Fire's decision a "positive development," USA Today reported.

"Whether it was our lawsuit, business realities, or the impending federal regulation against bump stocks that led to this decision, we don't know yet," Gardiner said. "I'm sure in the lawsuit, we'll learn more about their announcement about closing their website and what they plan to do with their assets, including their patent."