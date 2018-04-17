Home / Top News / U.S. News

Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

By Sara Shayanian  |  April 17, 2018 at 1:10 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia after experiencing engine problems Tuesday.

The plane was traveling from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas when it was forced to land. Southwest says 143 passengers and five crew members were on board the Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

"Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time," the airline said in a statement.

Kristopher Johnson, a passenger on the plane, tweeted a photo from his window, which appears to show a damaged engine.

"I want to thank the crew of SWA 1380 for a great job getting us to the ground safely after losing [an] engine," he wrote.

One person was reportedly injured.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Defector: North Koreans face chronic food shortages Defector: North Koreans face chronic food shortages
EPA removes Texas Superfund site flooded by Harvey EPA removes Texas Superfund site flooded by Harvey
Police searching for 'stone-cold killer' grandmother Police searching for 'stone-cold killer' grandmother
Kendrick Lamar, Arizona Republic among 2018 Pulitzer winners Kendrick Lamar, Arizona Republic among 2018 Pulitzer winners
Sen. John McCain recovering from surgery for intestinal infection Sen. John McCain recovering from surgery for intestinal infection
Photos