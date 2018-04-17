McConnell: Senate won't vote on bill to prevent Mueller firing

April 17 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the Senate won't consider legislation to prevent President Donald Trump from firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

McConnell told Fox News' Neil Cavuto he won't approve a vote on a bipartisan bill introduced last week to protect Mueller from being fired from his role investigating Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether members of Trump's campaign colluded with the Russian government to sway the election results.

"I'm the one who decides what we take to the floor, that's my responsibility as the majority leader, and we will not be having this on the floor of the Senate," McConnell said.

He added legislation isn't necessary, stating there is "no indication" Trump will fire Mueller, and he is instead concentrating on legislation that will move the Senate's investigation on Russia's alleged interference forward.

"I don't think the president's going to do that. And just a practical matter even if we passed it, why would he sign it?" he said.

On April 11, Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Chris Coons, D-Del. and Thom Tillis R-N.C., introduced the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act, which would only allow a senior Justice Department official to fire Mueller for good cause after providing the reason in writing.

It also would give any special counsel 10 days after a termination to challenge the move in court and would preserve the staffing, documents and materials of an investigation.

Trump described the special counsel as the "most conflicted group of people I have ever seen" following an FBI raid of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen's office, which he called an "attack on our country."

He also blamed diplomatic tensions with Russia on Mueller and the "fake and corrupt" Russia investigation.

"Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy!"