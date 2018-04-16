Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Trump meets with small business owners in Florida

By Ed Adamczyk  |  April 16, 2018 at 12:05 PM
April 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a discussion of tax laws and their impact on small businesses in South Florida Monday.

Trump will be in Hialeah, near Miami, to discuss his administration's $1.5 trillion tax cut. The meeting is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. EDT.

Local owners of small businesses will participate in the event, as will Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Linda McMahon, chief of the Small Business Administration.

Trump departed the White House earlier Monday for Florida, where he will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

