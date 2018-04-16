Heavy rain storm causes flooding in New York subways

April 16 (UPI) -- A spring storm brought heavy rains to New York City Monday morning, causing flooding in the city's subway system.

A flash flood warning was in effect for multiple counties in New York until about 2 p.m., as the National Weather Service reported some areas had already experienced an inch and a half of rain water Monday morning.

Several areas in New York City experienced at least 3 inches of rain over a six- to eight-hour period, resulting in flooding and travel delays. Central Park experienced the most rain at 3.28 inches.

"The area was hit by a very strong, potent system," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Dombek said. "The air mass came up from the Gulf states and combined with air coming off the Atlantic Ocean, so it had a lot of moisture with it."

Video on social media also showed floodwater cascading down a set of stairs at the 145th Street and Broadway subway station at about 9:20 a.m.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority told CBS New York the flooding may have been the result of a clogged drain.

Bryant Park subway station also closed temporarily after floodwater was seen dripping from the ceiling.

Dombek said sporadic showers are expected to continue in New York throughout the afternoon as the storm makes its way north.

"The heaviest, steadiest rain is shifting out of the city, so the worst is over for New York," he said.