At least 1 dead after 2 tornadoes touch down in North Carolina

By Ray Downs  |  April 16, 2018 at 12:59 AM
April 16 (UPI) -- Heavy storms across North Carolina created two tornadoes, killing at least one person on Sunday.

The victim was a motorist who was struck by large trees after a tornado touched down in Guilford County, WXII-TV reported.

The other tornado touched down in Rockingham County. No deaths were reported but rescue workers had to pull several people out of collapsed homes in the area, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Tornado watches were issued in 26 counties across the state and were in effect until 11 p.m. EST Sunday night.

According to WTVD-TV, flash flood warnings were issued for Chatham, Durham, Granville, Harnett, Lee, Moore, Orange and Wake counties until 12:45 a.m. EST.

