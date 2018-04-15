Trump renews blasting Comey 'lies' amid interview, book release

April 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday blasted former FBI Director James Comey for his "lies" in his book and interview, mentioning "jail" time is appropriate

After one day of silence on Twitter about Comey's book and FBI's raid last week of his personal attorney's office, hotel room and home, the president fired off several tweets on Sunday from the White House.

Trump criticized Comey's assertion that his decisions in the investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails were based on assumption she would win the 2016 election.

"Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe," Trump tweeted. "In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!"

Comey said during an interview to be broadcast on ABC News on Sunday niight his belief that Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, would win the election factored into the investigation into her private email server.

This included his decision to tell Congress shortly before the election that the FBI was reviewing new emails regarding the email probe.

"It must have been. I don't remember consciously thinking about that, but it must have been because I was operating in a world where Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump, and so I'm sure that it was a factor," Comey said during the interview.

Excerpts of Comey's new book, A Higher Loyalty, were released last week.

Trump tweeted: "The big questions in Comey's badly reviewed book aren't answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn't they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe's $700,000 & more?"

On Friday, Trump described Comey as a "LEAKER & LIAR" who "should be prosecuted."

On Sunday, he intensified the rhetoric, writing: "Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!"

In the book, Comey said the president asked him to be loyal, writing: "This President is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values. His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty."

"I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty," Trump posted. "I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His 'memos' are self serving and FAKE!"

Comey mentioned Attorney General Lorretta Lynch's "tortured half-out, half-in approach" to the Clinton investigation and considered calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor. President Bill Clinton met with Lynch while their respective planes were parked on the tarmac in Phoenix in 2016. She has said they "talked about innocuous things."

Trump posted: "Comey throws AG Lynch 'under the bus!' Why can't we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch? Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary. No golf and grandkids talk (give us all a break)!"

And Trump blasted the raid by the FBI of his attorney's office, hotel room and home. Federal prosecutors said Friday they focused on his "criminal conduct that largely centers on his personal business dealings" and not on communications between Cohen and Trump.

"Attorney Client privilege is now a thing of the past," Trump tweeted. "I have many (too many!) lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices, and even homes, are going to be raided with everything, including their phones and computers, taken. All lawyers are deflated and concerned!"