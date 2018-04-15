Barbara Bush 'in failing health,' declines more treatment

April 15 (UPI) -- Former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and will not seek additional medical treatment, a family spokesman said Sunday.

Bush, 92, made the decision to forgo medical treatments and "focus on comfort care" after consulting her family and doctors amid a series of recent hospitalizations, according to a statement shared by spokesman Jim McGrath.

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving," the statement read.

Bush is married to George H.W. Bush, 93, the oldest living former president of the United States.

Both were hospitalized at the same time in January 2017 in Houston as Barbara Bush was diagnosed with viral bronchitis and George H.W. Bush was in intensive care with bacterial pneumonia.

She is the mother of George W. Bush, the 43rd U.S. president. His father was the 41st president.