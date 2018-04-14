Home / Top News / U.S. News

1 dead, over 100 rescued in Nebraska spring blizzard

By Sommer Brokaw  |  April 14, 2018 at 3:12 PM
April 14 (UPI) -- One person has died and more than 100 people have been rescued from a spring blizzard that hit Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported that Rollo Ward, 61, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene after losing control of his semi tractor-trailer, which slid into the median and a stranded semi-truck on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska on Friday.

More than 100 motorists were stranded amid blowing snowfall, low visibility, and slick roads. Troopers in collaboration with the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Cheyenne County Emergency Management and other workers and snow plows rescued the stranded individuals and vehicles.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Rob Cox told the Star-Herald the blizzard, which came from a disturbance to the south, should taper off Saturday, and then rising temperatures should melt the snow.

Cox added that snow storms are not that unusual in the area in April and may also occur in May.

