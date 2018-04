April 13 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Friday afternoon.

The briefing was set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Sanders likely will face questions about President Donald Trump's creation of a task force to examine the operations model of the U.S. Postal Service and former FBI Director James Comey's new book, which called the president "unethical."