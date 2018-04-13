David Bowdich replaces McCabe as FBI deputy director

April 13 (UPI) -- Agency veteran David Bowdich will become the FBI's next deputy director, bureau chief Christopher Wray announced Friday.

He replaces Andrew McCabe, who was fired last month by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Bowdich began his career as a FBI special agent in 1995 in the bureau's San Diego field office. He was later promoted to FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he served in the director's office and Criminal Investigative Division. From 2012 to 2014, Bowdich was a special agent in the Los Angeles Counterrorism Divison.

He later oversaw high-profile investigations, including the San Bernardino terror attack and a shooting spree at Los Angeles International Airport.

President Donald Trump tweeted in December that McCabe was "racing the clock to retire with full benefits," after he became acting FBI director after James Comey's firing.

The bureau also announced Friday that Paul Abbate will become the associate deputy director. He joined the bureau in 1996.

Abbate previously worked in the Washington and Detroit field offices.