April 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon about how the Republican-led tax overhaul last year is expected to impact American workers.

He's set to give remarks at 1:45 p.m. EDT from the White House Rose Garden.

Trump has traveled to various U.S. cities in recent weeks to praise the deal, which lowered the corporate tax rate to from 35 percent to 21 percent, a move he said would grow the U.S. economy and create jobs.