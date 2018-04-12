Deputy national security adviser Rick Waddell resigns

April 12 (UPI) -- Deputy national security adviser Rick Waddell will leave his post at the White House, deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said Thursday.

Waddell plans to step down from his position on the National Security Council, but will stay on board for the immediate future to help ensure a smooth and orderly transition.

"Dr. Waddell is highly respected and very well liked within the White House and the United States Army. We thank him for his continued service," Walters said.

Waddell is the fourth national security aide to depart from the White House since John Bolton replaced Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

Deputy national security adviser for strategy Nadia Schadlow announced her resignation on Wednesday, homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert left his post Tuesday and National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton resigned Sunday.