Home / Top News / U.S. News

Deputy national security adviser Rick Waddell resigns

By Daniel Uria  |  April 12, 2018 at 7:40 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 12 (UPI) -- Deputy national security adviser Rick Waddell will leave his post at the White House, deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said Thursday.

Waddell plans to step down from his position on the National Security Council, but will stay on board for the immediate future to help ensure a smooth and orderly transition.

"Dr. Waddell is highly respected and very well liked within the White House and the United States Army. We thank him for his continued service," Walters said.

Waddell is the fourth national security aide to depart from the White House since John Bolton replaced Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

Deputy national security adviser for strategy Nadia Schadlow announced her resignation on Wednesday, homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert left his post Tuesday and National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton resigned Sunday.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Trump dials back Syria message as Britain, Germany mull response Trump dials back Syria message as Britain, Germany mull response
Border Patrol agent arrested for death of woman, infant child Border Patrol agent arrested for death of woman, infant child
California to send National Guard troops to border California to send National Guard troops to border
Chemical watchdog: Russian nerve agent used to poison ex-spy Chemical watchdog: Russian nerve agent used to poison ex-spy
CDC investigating E. coli outbreak across seven states CDC investigating E. coli outbreak across seven states