Border Patrol agent arrested for death of woman, infant child

April 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent was charged with murder this week after authorities say he killed a woman and her infant child and dumped their bodies near the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Police said Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles, 28, called 911 on Monday to report the bodies, which were found near the banks of the Rio Grande River in Laredo, Texas, but didn't tell police he was in a romantic relationship with the woman, 27-year-old Grizelda Hernandez.

Police were able to connect Burgos Aviles to Hernandez and her 1-year-old son, Dominick Alexander Hernandez, "very quickly...about an hour," Laredo Police Investigator Joe Baeza said a news conference Tuesday morning.

Laredo Police Department Chief Claudio Treviño Jr. did not discuss the cause of death but said "the victims had visible signs of violence."

"Due to the sensitivity of the case and the magnitude of the ongoing investigation, we're not going to state the exact nature of the matter of death at this time," he said.

Burgos Aviles is a 9-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol and was a supervisor at the time of his arrest.

"It's very important that the public knows that this represents an anomaly," said Jason Owens, acting chief patrol agent for Laredo Sector Border Patrol, adding: "The actions of this individual, if true, are both inexcusable and reprehensible. No one is more sickened than we are at the thought of somebody wearing this uniform committing such a heinous act."

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said his office is considering the death penalty against Burgos Aviles

Burgos Aviles is currently being held in the Webb County jail without bond.