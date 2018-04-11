Deputy national security adviser Nadia Schadlow resigns

April 11 (UPI) -- U.S. deputy national security adviser for strategy Nadia Schadlow resigned from her position at the White House on Wednesday.

Schadlow is expected to leave the White House on April 27 after helping to assist with the transition.

"The administration thanks Dr. Schadlow for her service and leadership in crafting the president's 'America First' national security strategy," White House spokesman Raj Shah said. "The strategy has set a strong foundation going forward for protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, preserving peace through strength and advancing American influence. We wish Nadia and her family the best."

Schadlow is the third security official to leave the White House since John Bolton replaced Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

Homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert left his post Tuesday and National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton resigned Sunday.

Schadlow thanked Trump for "the opportunity to serve you and the American people" in her resignation letter obtained by CNN.

"Together, we captured your vision for a strong and confident American and developed your America first national security strategy -- which turned that vision into a strategic direction for your administration," she wrote. "And I am particularly proud that you were able to submit your NSS to Congress earlier than any previous administration ... on time and under budget!"