Trump signs order seeking work requirements for welfare programs

By Daniel Uria  |  April 10, 2018 at 10:00 PM
April 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday directing federal agencies to add and strengthen work requirements for public assistance and other welfare programs.

The order intends to "increase self-sufficiency, well-being, and economic mobility" by encouraging federal agencies to promote employment for individuals on public assistance who are able to work.

"The Federal Government should do everything within its authority to empower individuals by providing opportunities for work, including by investing in Federal programs that are effective at moving people into the workforce and out of poverty," the order states.

Trump's order directs heads of the Treasury, Agriculture, Commerce, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, and Education departments to review public assistance programs within their agencies that don't require work for receipt of benefits or services.

Following a 90-day review period the department heads are to submit a report including a list of regulatory and policy changes to accomplish the principles of the order.

As part of the order the government will seek to streamline and review existing services as well as consolidate or eliminate programs that are ineffective or duplicative.

