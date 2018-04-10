Home / Top News / U.S. News

N.J. police officer charged with assault after slapping handcuffed child

By Ray Downs  |  April 10, 2018 at 9:50 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 10 (UPI) -- A New Jersey police officer has been charged with assault after body cameras caught him slapping a handcuffed, 13-year-old girl.

John Flinn, 27, was suspended from the Gloucester Township Police Department before charges were announced on Friday.

According to police, the girl was complying with instructions and allowed police to handcuff her when Flinn "struck her twice on the side of her face causing her to cry out in pain" during an incident on March 8.

On the video, the girl is seen lying on her stomach with her hands behind when Flinn strikes her head. He also tells her to "stop resisting" and appears to put his knee on the girl's head.

Police said the girl was taken to a hospital after the incident. No criminal charges were filed against her.

Gloucester Township Police Chief Harry Earle said Flinn's supervisor "contacted higher-level police command who initiated a full internal affairs investigation under my authority," the Courier Post reported.

"Our community members should rest assured that this incident was uncovered internally through our own checks and balances system and was not the result of a civilian complaint," Earle said in a letter to the community.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Zuckerberg talks Facebook's next steps with senators Zuckerberg talks Facebook's next steps with senators
How Facebook's growth banked on users opening doors to their data How Facebook's growth banked on users opening doors to their data
Advocacy groups accuse YouTube of collecting data from children Advocacy groups accuse YouTube of collecting data from children
Trump administration creates new exemptions under ACA mandate Trump administration creates new exemptions under ACA mandate
China to reduce auto tariffs after Trump criticism China to reduce auto tariffs after Trump criticism