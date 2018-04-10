Judge finalizes $25M settlement in Trump University suit

April 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge has finalized a $25 million settlement between President Donald Trump and students of his defunct Trump University real estate program.

Students in the class-action lawsuit said they were misled into enrolling in the university's real-estate seminars and given "worthless" educations.

"Victims of Donald Trump's fraudulent university will finally receive the relief they deserve," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

"We are particularly pleased that the final settlement we negotiated with class counsel ensures that members of the class will receive an even higher settlement than anyone originally anticipated. This settlement marked a stunning reversal by President Trump, who for years refused to compensate the victims of his sham university."

Schneiderman sued Trump in 2013 for "swindling thousands" of Americans out of millions of dollars through the now-defunct Trump University.

A settlement was approved by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in 2016 but finalization depended on the outcome of a federal appeals court decision for a student who had an objection to the settlement. The student, a Florida woman who spent $19,000 on Trump University workshops, wanted to opt out and file a separate suit.

Trump University shut down in 2010. The president announced shortly after the 2016 election he would settle the lawsuit for $21 million, plus another $4 million for Schneiderman's office.