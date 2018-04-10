Home / Top News / U.S. News

Girls jump from New Jersey dance studio balcony to escape fire

By Sommer Brokaw  |  April 10, 2018 at 2:23 PM
April 10 (UPI) -- Several girls jumped off a New Jersey dance studio balcony to escape a fire.

Video footage shows the young dancers screaming and dangling from the ledge Monday as they escape flames ripping through the building in Edgewater, N.J.

The fire is believed to have started on the first floor where an auto body and car wash are located before spreading throughout the building, the New York Daily News reported.

Edgewater Mayor Michael McPartland told the newspaper he witnessed a police officer and businessman with ladders rescue the girls from the second-story balcony.

"It was one of the bravest things I've seen," McPartland told reporters. "It was kind of dramatic. They didn't know what to do -- the girls were trapped on the second floor. They escaped due to the bravery of these two guys."

Though several girls suffered minor injuries escaping the fire, none were seriously injured, McPartland said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The business address shows it listed as a hookah lounge, dance studio and other businesses.

