Austin (again) ranked best place to live in U.S.

April 10 (UPI) -- Austin, Texas, is the best place to live in the United States, an accolade the city took for the second year in a row Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

The study analyzed the 125 most populous metro areas and generates data from organizations like the Department of Labor and the U.S. Census Bureau.

To rank as one of the Best Places to Live, a city needs to be a good value, a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

According to the report, Austin is one of the fastest growing metro areas in the United States, has a strong technology-driven job market and an eclectic arts and music scene highlighted by festivals like the annual South by Southwest.

Behind Austin, and up from No. 11 last year, is Colorado Springs, Colo., highlighted for its college preparedness, flourishing job market, military bases, aerospace industries and tourism.

Denver ranked third, followed by Des Moines, Iowa; Fayetteville, Ark.; Portland, Ore.; Huntsville, Ala.; Washington, D.C.; Minneapolis and Seattle.

Best countries to live were announced earlier this year, with Switzerland retained the No. 1 spot on the list, followed by Canada at No. 2, and Germany in No. 3.